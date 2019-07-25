Twitch Streamer Responds to Cat Throwing Investigation

Controversy hit the Twitch community recently when Canadian streamer Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon was shown throwing her cat over her head during a round of Apex Legends. The clip quickly went viral, with many people calling upon Twitch to ban the streamer for her actions. In addition to this, animal rights charity PETA as well as the Saskatoon Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have both spoken up, with the latter launching an investigation into the matter. That said, Alinity has taken to Twitter to officially respond to the investigation.

“Called the @SaskatoonSPCA to come check these guys and the home out to clear up the complaints,” she said. “They’ll be here in a couple days.” Photos of her dog and cats accompanied the post. This, of course, after several people filed complaints with the SPCA. “A formal cruelty complaint regarding this matter has been filed with our Animal Protection department and is currently under investigation,” reads several replies from them on Twitter.

It’s unknown what the SPCA will find, if anything, as the complaints have likely all been filed from the result of something that was seen during Alinity’s streams. Throwing her cat over her head isn’t the first time she’s been seen doing something to her animals as there are also past clips floating around the Internet that appear to display her kicking her dog as well as giving alcohol to one of her cats.

Alinity has also offered up an apology since the incident, calling them “lapses in judgement” in a tweet. “I shouldnt have gotten frustrated with Milo, but I dropped him on the floor behind my chair,” she said. “I’m not that strong. The Vodka thing was well over a year ago but it was also a stupid thing to do.” She then went on to say that she understands why people would want to report her for her actions and encourages anyone who feels that way to do so.

As of the time of this writing, Twitch has yet to take any action regarding the manner. However, that could possibly change after an investigation is carried out by the SPCA. Either way, it may be best to just treat animals better and not perform any of the actions mentioned above.

