South African Twitch Streamer Robbed While Playing Call of Duty: Warzone

✖

Twitch streamer Sterna "MissBandiit" Lewis was streaming Call of Duty: Warzone with her husband when she was surprised and robbed at gunpoint by multiple men. The South African streamer was at home with her two children when the incident occurred. Fortunately, a family friend that happened to be playing Warzone with the couple noticed that something seemed wrong when both players went silent. Jaco Viljoen lives in the same estate, so he summoned security and brought them to Lewis' home. Viljoen could hear unfamiliar voices at the residence and told security to contact police. The robbers, seemingly surprised by security, took off, leaving behind most of the stolen items.

According to Lewis, she and her husband were told to lay on the floor where they were tied up by the men. Their children were brought into the room by one of the robbers, while another loaded items from around the house into Lewis' car. Her children initially thought that the two adults had been shot, before Lewis assured them that she and her husband were both alive. The men escaped with a phone and car keys, but both were found in a car located close to Lewis' home.

"It was a terrible ordeal. You never know whether they are going to shoot you or not. When they covered my husband’s face, I thought they were going to shoot him," Lewis told the South African outlet Rekord East.

Over the years, many Twitch viewers have seen disturbing incidents such as this one, but it's worth noting that, in this case, it seems Lewis and her family may have been saved because they were streaming at the time. It might have been difficult for some Twitch viewers to make out exactly what was happening on stream, but the change in sound clearly tipped off Viljoen who said he had "a gut feeling that something was wrong." If the couple hadn't been streaming, no one else in the estate might have noticed anything strange happening, and things could have ended on a much worse note for the family.

Readers interested in checking out Missbandiit's Twitch channel can find it right here.

[H/T: Rekord East]