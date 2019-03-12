Twitch Streamer Shroud “Out of Commission” After Scooter Accident

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is easily one of the most popular Twitch streamers on the platform, especially because of his uncanny ability to dominate in shooters. This is why fans became concerned when shroud informed everyone that he “might be out of commission for a bit” because of a scooter accident.

Taking to Twitter, shroud originally posted “No stream today boys.. blame the scooter.” However, it became evident shortly thereafter that things were a bit more serious than the streamer had initially implied.

It’s my left arm, dw the aims still there. Movement might be a little slow as I recover :p. — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) March 11, 2019

As many of you may likely know, shroud is particularly known for his aiming abilities in shooters, which helped push him to fame in the professional Counter-Strike scene. He has become a full-time Twitch streamer since then, putting his abilities on display for all to enjoy, and even surpassing 100,000 subscribers recently.

Furthermore, shroud’s friend and roommate Justin “Just9n” Ortiz provided an update on the situation, detailing a rather gruesome incident that has left shroud “out of commission.”

According to Just9n, “He hit the brakes too hard, and he flew over the handle bars about 10 to 12 feet, on to the asphalt. Now, being Mike, he’s looking out for his right arm, he fell on his left arm – all of his weight. He got a bunch of ‘road rash’ from about his hip down to the middle of his thigh, it’s all purple and blue, all f***ed up.”

That definitely sounds like quite the ordeal, but we wish shroud a speedy recovery so he can get back to slaying Apex Legends lobbies.

What do you think about all of this? Is it about time for shroud to take out some sort of special insurance on his arms to ensure his money-makers are protected? Should the streamer stay off the scooter? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

