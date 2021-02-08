Twitch Fans Debate Mario vs Tom Brady on Super Bowl Sunday
Twitch was asking fans if they would choose Tom Brady or Mario in honor of Super Bowl Sunday. Both of the sportsmen are rocking red in the picture the platform tweeted. Mario has a long sports resume of being a golf pro, soccer star, 3 on 3 hoops savant, kart racer, and a tennis pro. On the other side, Tom Brady is widely regarded as the best QB of all time. So, it’s GOAT vs GOAT in their respective domains. The responses are kind of hysterical and proof that sometimes good things can come from the Internet even on strange days like today. This is a debate that will likely never have a winner declared. But, it does what the best polls on Twitter do, inspire a ton of ridiculous jokes. Check out some of the funny times down below:
Who looks better in red? pic.twitter.com/5Vsrs8xZLc— Twitch (@Twitch) February 7, 2021
This will be a nice move forward after a ton of conversation surrounding the pogchamp emote. “We've made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today,” they said. “We want the sentiment and use of Pog to live on – its meaning is much bigger than the person depicted or image itself– and it has a big place in Twitch culture. However, we can't in good conscience continue to enable use of the image. We will work with the community to design a new emote for the most hype moments on Twitch.”
Who ya got: Brady or Mario? Let us know down in the comments!
Lol arguably
prevnext
neither i’m better than both https://t.co/giPojve4U7 pic.twitter.com/ZvvgHWWzGm— Wario (@WonderfulWario) February 8, 2021
Well-argued response
prevnext
Mario looks better. I don't make the rules.
I'm also not big into American Football. Or any IRL sport for that matter. eSports are where it's at for me, especially the #FGC. https://t.co/w5X5XoJQXb— THE UnKamen Soul, in Dimension Arufa (@UnKamenSoul) February 7, 2021
This is emphatic for someone
prevnext
Is that even a question? https://t.co/vyOwNpqLkM— Freed_JayVanKing (@jayvanking) February 7, 2021
Mario fans out in force
prevnext
Mario for sure https://t.co/egqU2YmrU7— (jeff)isageek (@jeffisageek) February 7, 2021
Excellent GIF
prevnext
https://t.co/CyVGiYm4Fl pic.twitter.com/axRfy5p9zj— MaskedKid #OperationStarFall (@MaskedKid4) February 7, 2021
The man himself!
prevnext
I LOOK THE BEST AND ANYBODY THAT DOESN'T AGREE DESERVES TO GET PUNISHED!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/enq77Ojcmu— Mario (@Mario12137148) February 7, 2021
A good metaphor for the whole year
prevnext
mario it’s mario don’t compare him to mario https://t.co/A28Sg4B6jU— nathan 🦆 (@dumbowdoor) February 7, 2021
A lot of people on this train
prev
Anyone but Brady. https://t.co/5DrZOiN1gG— 𝓚𝓪𝓻𝓪 (@MsBugzvii) February 8, 2021