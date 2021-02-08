Twitch Fans Debate Mario vs Tom Brady on Super Bowl Sunday

Twitch was asking fans if they would choose Tom Brady or Mario in honor of Super Bowl Sunday. Both of the sportsmen are rocking red in the picture the platform tweeted. Mario has a long sports resume of being a golf pro, soccer star, 3 on 3 hoops savant, kart racer, and a tennis pro. On the other side, Tom Brady is widely regarded as the best QB of all time. So, it’s GOAT vs GOAT in their respective domains. The responses are kind of hysterical and proof that sometimes good things can come from the Internet even on strange days like today. This is a debate that will likely never have a winner declared. But, it does what the best polls on Twitter do, inspire a ton of ridiculous jokes. Check out some of the funny times down below:

Who looks better in red? pic.twitter.com/5Vsrs8xZLc — Twitch (@Twitch) February 7, 2021

This will be a nice move forward after a ton of conversation surrounding the pogchamp emote. “We've made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today,” they said. “We want the sentiment and use of Pog to live on – its meaning is much bigger than the person depicted or image itself– and it has a big place in Twitch culture. However, we can't in good conscience continue to enable use of the image. We will work with the community to design a new emote for the most hype moments on Twitch.”

