Twitch Reveals 2017 Numbers In Retrospective Special

The streaming network Twitch.tv has come a long way over the past year, with thousands of successful streamers, live esports related events, and marathons of such popular programming as Mystery Science Theater 3000, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Starcade, amongst others.

With that, the company has revealed all of its 2017 statistics in a special “retrospective,” in the format of a digital comic issue. With it, it revealed just what kind of big numbers it generated in those months – as well as where things could be going in 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a rundown of the stats the company revealed:

355 billion minutes watched over the course of the year

Two million-plus unique monthly broadcasters

27 thousand-plus partnered streamers

124 million total clips

15 million-plus unique daily visitors

30 million-plus dollars raised for charity

150 thousand-plus affiliate streamers

223 percent more creators earning money

The company also broke down a number of content milestones, including the following for specific games:

One million-plus concurrent viewers during ELEAGUE’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major Grand Final

245 thousand-plus concurrent viewers on top League of Legends player, Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok’s channel

436 thousand-plus peak concurrent viewers on Bungie and Activision’s Destiny 2, setting the record for the biggest game premiere of the year

360 million-plus chat messages scanned a month, using Automod tools

The company also boasted stats for its annual TwitchCon event, including the following:

25 percent-plus attendee growth from 2016

60+ countries represented

Finally, the company broke down its top ten most popular games for 2017. To no one’s surprise, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds dominated in the first place spot, followed by Epic Games’ Fortnite and Activision’s Destiny 2. Rounding out the top five were EA Sports’ FIFA 18 and Ubisoft’s medieval multiplayer game, For Honor.

Here’s the full top ten list:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Fortnite

Destiny 2

FIFA 18

For Honor

Call of Duty: WWII

Friday the 13th: The Game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Gwent

“This was the year Twitch went deeper,” the company noted in its retrospective. “With more interactivity from Extensions and can’t miss new content from PUBG to Power Rangers. We also formed deeper community bonds with our largest TwitchCon to date.”

You can check out full details on the retrospective here, and gaze upon the spiffy comic book cover above. Here’s to another strong year for Twitch!