Twitch Reveals 2017 Numbers In Retrospective Special

The streaming network Twitch.tv has come a long way over the past year, with thousands of successful streamers, live esports related events, and marathons of such popular programming as Mystery Science Theater 3000, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Starcade, amongst others.
With that, the company has revealed all of its 2017 statistics in a special “retrospective,” in the format of a digital comic issue. With it, it revealed just what kind of big numbers it generated in those months – as well as where things could be going in 2018.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here’s a rundown of the stats the company revealed:
- 355 billion minutes watched over the course of the year
- Two million-plus unique monthly broadcasters
- 27 thousand-plus partnered streamers
- 124 million total clips
- 15 million-plus unique daily visitors
- 30 million-plus dollars raised for charity
- 150 thousand-plus affiliate streamers
- 223 percent more creators earning money
The company also broke down a number of content milestones, including the following for specific games:
- One million-plus concurrent viewers during ELEAGUE’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major Grand Final
- 245 thousand-plus concurrent viewers on top League of Legends player, Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok’s channel
- 436 thousand-plus peak concurrent viewers on Bungie and Activision’s Destiny 2, setting the record for the biggest game premiere of the year
- 360 million-plus chat messages scanned a month, using Automod tools
The company also boasted stats for its annual TwitchCon event, including the following:
- 25 percent-plus attendee growth from 2016
- 60+ countries represented
Finally, the company broke down its top ten most popular games for 2017. To no one’s surprise, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds dominated in the first place spot, followed by Epic Games’ Fortnite and Activision’s Destiny 2. Rounding out the top five were EA Sports’ FIFA 18 and Ubisoft’s medieval multiplayer game, For Honor.
Here’s the full top ten list:
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Fortnite
- Destiny 2
- FIFA 18
- For Honor
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Gwent
“This was the year Twitch went deeper,” the company noted in its retrospective. “With more interactivity from Extensions and can’t miss new content from PUBG to Power Rangers. We also formed deeper community bonds with our largest TwitchCon to date.”
You can check out full details on the retrospective here, and gaze upon the spiffy comic book cover above. Here’s to another strong year for Twitch!