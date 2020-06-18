TwitchCon San Diego Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

✖

TwitchCon San Diego will not take place as planned this year with the event’s organizers announcing this week that the September convention has now been cancelled due to concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes a few months out from when the event was supposed to take place and follows the previous cancellation of TwitchCon Amsterdam. Organizers said both cancellations were “incredibly difficult” and “gutting,” and even though the events won’t take place in 2020 as originally planned, TwitchCon organizers said they’re exploring ways to see how people can get together this year even if it’s not done in person.

Twitch shared the announcement about its annual TwitchCon San Diego event via social media on Thursday. The statement said TwitchCon San Diego had been weighing heavily on the minds of those looking ahead to the event with the unfortunate result being the cancellation of this year’s convention.

The statement cited both government-issued restrictions on gatherings as well as concerns for the well-being of all those involved in the convention as reasons for the cancellation.

An update on TwitchCon San Diego and what comes next. pic.twitter.com/ft2P5gtRX2 — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) June 18, 2020

“Due to restrictions on large gatherings and ongoing concerns for the health and safety of our community, the Twitch team, and the local San Diego community, we have decided to cancel TwitchCon San Diego this fall,” the statement said. “We are gutted that we won’t be able to see all of you in person to connect and show you what we’ve been creating for you over the past year. While we can’t gather in person, we’re exploring ways that we could join forces in an alternate dimension later this year. We’ll keep you posted.”

While TwitchCon is about meeting popular entertainers for many fans, it also brings announcements about Twitch itself and the plans for the future of the streaming platform. Even if people can’t meet in-person at the event for the meet and greets, we’ll still inevitably hear about those announcements at some point to find out what new features, guideline changes, and more may be planned for the immediate and far future of Twitch.

An FAQ was shared on the TwitchCon page for people who had already purchased tickets to TwitchCon San Diego and now have questions about what’ll happen to their money and travel arrangements.

