Two More Games Join Microsoft’s Xbox One Backward Compatible Program

The number of games that are compatible with Xbox One from the Xbox 360 library is pretty impressive thus far, coming in at just under 400 – and now two more titles have joined the fray.

Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb confirmed that the games have been added as of today, and you've got a lot to look forward to if you're a fan of bug-blasting, or want to do some Formula One racing.

First up is Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon, one of the entries in the classic sci-fi series. In it, you choose from a number of soldiers that does battle with gigantic bugs, spiders and aliens as you attempt to save the world from invasion. The digital version of the game sells for $19.99, and is sized at about 4.57GB. It's definitely recommended if you're looking for an over-the-top action game. And you can play in split-screen co-op as well!

Then there F1 2014, one of Codemasters' much-beloved simulation racing games. Released a few years back for Xbox 360, the game features a number of authentic Formula One cars and tracks, as well as online racing options and plenty of simulation tools to play around with. It currently goes for $24.99 in the Xbox Live Marketplace, and is sized around 3.79GB.

More games could be added later this week, as we've seen that happen below. But, so far, it's a pretty good week for backward compatibility.