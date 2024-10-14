Popular Ubisoft Game Finally Coming to Steam This Week

A popular Ubisoft game is finally coming to Steam this week, on October 17, after previously being limited to Epic Games Store and other digital PC storefronts. The Ubisoft game in question hails from 2023, so Steam users haven’t been without it for too long, but it has been a year since the game’s original release.

As you may know, Ubisoft has a history of not releasing its PC games on Steam, though this appears to be a course it has been correcting with more recent releases. Whatever the case, right now, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not available on Steam. On October 17 though, this will change. While the game’s Steam listing simply says the Assassin’s Creed game is coming in “October 2024,” with no indication of a release on the 17, Ubisoft has confirmed this is the exact date elsewhere.

As for Steam Deck compatibility, the game’s Steam listing makes no mention of it. This doesn’t mean it doesn’t run on Steam Deck, but this certainly means it won’t be “verified” on it, at least not at release.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the latest mainline installment in the Assassin’s Creed series. More specifically, the latest and 13th major installment in the franchise.

Compared to its modern counterparts — such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — it is smaller in size and ambition, and consequently $20 cheaper. Upon release, the game, which costs $49.99, earned a 77 on Metacritic. How well it performed commercially is unknown.

“Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with. “Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.”

“Perhaps it comes from being tainted by the RPG-style Assassin’s Creed games, but even when tallying Mirage’s successes, the thought creeps in that the game doesn’t always have quite enough to keep players engaged in a fulfilling way,” reads a snippet from our review of Assassins Creed Mirage. “Because of that, Mirage may not be the course correction that many were hoping for – it certainly doesn’t feel like the solution to Assassin’s Creed’s identity crisis, but it could be a start or at least an indication that both styles of the series can coexist with one another instead of only getting one or the other.”