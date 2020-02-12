New Division 2 Expansion Announced

Ubisoft has officially announced a new, narrative-driven expansion for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 called Warlords of New York. As the name implies, the DLC sees players return to New York City to track down Aaron Keener, one of the franchise’s original antagonists, through Lower Manhattan.

For what it’s worth, Ubisoft notes that players will need to be level 30 and have reached World Tier 5 in order to experience Warlords of New York content. As such, the new Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition of the game, which both include the DLC expansion, will also come with a boost to level 30 that folks can use to immediately dive into the new expansion. Once Warlords of New York has been completed, players can fast travel between Washington D.C. and New York City at will.

That’s not all Ubisoft has announced, however. In addition to the new expansion, The Division 2 is set to provide “across the board improvements to make the game feel and play better, smarter and smoother, to be more rewarding, predictable and nuanced.” Part of that is new seasonal content, which Ubisoft has broken down right here.

He started everything, and he’s back where it all began. Let’s end this once and for all. The Division 2: Warlords of New York expansion launches March 3, 2020. — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) February 11, 2020

Here is how Ubisoft describes the upcoming expansion on its official website:

“While The Division was working to secure Washington, D.C., a familiar shadow fell over the streets of New York. Aaron Keener – one of The Division’s original antagonists, as well as the first Division Agent to go rogue – has brought the factions of New York City under his control, and used them to conquer Lower Manhattan.

“With other rogue Agents and a lethal new viral strain at his command, Keener is poised to eradicate what little has been rebuilt since the catastrophic Black Friday pandemic. The battle to restore order continues, but now The Division has a new mission: Stop Keener at any cost.”

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The newly announced narrative-driven expansion, Warlords of New York, is set to launch on March 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Division 2 right here.