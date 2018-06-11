Ubisoft’s For Honor Is Free On PC For a Limited Time

Even though they didn’t announce it during its press conference (not yet, anyway), Ubisoft seems to be offering the opportunity to jump into its medieval action game For Honor at no charge.

A new promotion has appeared on the Ubisoft page, enabling PC gamers to download the starter edition of For Honor for free on PC. We’re not sure what content that’s limited to, but it should give you a wide assortment of fighters and maps to choose from, so you can get started on the right foot.

The game is being offered at the link above for one week only, starting from right now through June 18. All you need to do is register and get to downloading.

Again, this isn’t the full game, as you likely won’t have access to new fighters within the game or some certain maps. But it’s a fine start, and you can jump into multiplayer match-ups and see how you fare. It’s unknown if the Starter Edition will be offered for consoles, but we’ve got our fingers crossed.

We’ve included the game features below so you know what you’re getting into:

Wield your blade like never before with the innovative Art of Battle combat system that puts you in total control of your warrior. Master the sword, and fight in brutal, fast-paced melee combat across an engaging story campaign and groundbreaking multiplayer modes.

Discover the world of For Honor and live the history behind the war between the Knights, Samurai, and Viking factions as you carve a path of destruction through an intense, believable battlefield.

ENTER THE CHAOS OF WAR – Carve a path of destruction in For Honor, a brand-new action game with visceral melee combat.

MASTER UNIQUE WARRIOR FACTIONS – Choose your hero among three legendary warrior factions, the Knights, Vikings, and Samurai.

MEMORABLE STORY CAMPAIGN – Storm castles in massive battles and confront deadly bosses to ensure the survival of your people against a mysterious and deadly foe.

GROUNDBREAKING MULTIPLAYER – Own the battlefield with your band of warriors online.

ART OF BATTLE COMBAT SYSTEM – Feel the weight of your weapon and the power and impact of every strike.

Again, you can download the game right here.

For Honor is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Wario64 for the scoop!)