Ubisoft Replaces Controversial Groping Execution Animation In For Honor

While the warriors are certainly tough in For Honor, there’s apparently a certain point within the game where some of them might have gone a bit too far.

The Valkyrie recently got a new execution in the game a few weeks back, and it has her completely devastating her opponent, sending them to the ground with a charge of thunder. However, before they get there, they apparently sneak an accidental feel of her armor before they’re finished – and that left a few gamers up in arms.

You can see the controversial animation in the video below, in which the enemy puts his hands on the Valkyrie’s boobs before being killed, but not before they yank their hands away in shock.

Some complaints have led to the altering of the execution, which is about the same, save for the “copping a feel” part. Instead, the enemy now just puts their hands on Valkyrie’s shield, which she has at about the same level of her chest. The enemy no longer does the hands off animation, and instead just takes the fatal blow as the Valkyrie finishes them off. You can see that in the video below.

Ever since the change, however, some fans have been complaining, insisting that the censorship in the game is unnecessary. Some even believe that Ubisoft changed it to lessen the complaints within the game.

Speaking with Game Informer, Ubisoft noted, “On November 9, an unapproved For Honor Execution for the Valkyrie was incorrectly made available in-game and removed within an hour of release. Any players who purchased the unapproved execution had their Steel refunded. Our team has implemented additional stop gaps to the development process to ensure insensitive content is not incorporated into For Honor. The proper version of the execution was released on December 18.”

So, that’s that, we suppose. But that isn’t going to stop a few people from complaining.

For Honor is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.