Major Ubisoft Event Reportedly Being Planned

A major new event being held by publisher Ubisoft could be happening at some point in the near future. Over the past couple years, Ubisoft has slowly started to hold more of its own independent game showcases to highlight upcoming titles that it will be publishing. These events, which have been called Ubisoft Forward, have transpired every couple months over the course of a given year. And while we haven’t had a new Ubisoft Forward broadcast in 2022 just yet, it seems like one could be right around the corner.

Based on a new report from Xfire, Ubisoft has recently been in the process of planning a “massive” new gaming showcase. The event is said to have been in the works for months at this point and was originally going to take place before E3 2022, which typically happens in June. The reason for this is because Ubisoft is said to want its own announcements to stand out from the crowd rather than getting drowned out by everything else that is usually unveiled at E3. As for what this event could have in store, roughly 20 games in total are said to have new trailers, release dates, or other announcements shared at some point soon.

The only problem, as this report notes, is that “recent world events” have prompted Ubisoft to potentially delay its plans for this broadcast. As such, it’s uncertain if this showcase will still take place at some point before June or at a later date instead. Regardless, this report does indicate, at the very least, that Ubisoft has a whole lot of games in the pipeline and should soon be informing the general public more about them soon. If Ubisoft formally announces any plans to hold an event, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

