Ubisoft Makes One of its Best Games Free for Everybody

Ubisoft has made one of its best games free for everybody. In 2020, PlayStation, Xbox, and many others gave away several free games to encourage gamers to stay home during the pandemic and to give them something to take their mind off the pandemic. In 2021, this hasn’t continued. While some are still giving away free games, most have stopped the practice. In the former camp though is Ubisoft, whom has consistently given free games away all year.

More specifically, Ubisoft has made Rayman Origins on Ubisoft Connect PC free for everybody, no strings attached. Unfortunately, if you’re on console — whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X — you’re out of luck. Meanwhile, if you exclusively use Steam or the Epic Games Store, you’re also out of luck. This is a PC code, but it’s limited to Ubisoft Connect. Lastly, it’s important to note this is a limited-time offer, only available until December 22. After this window of time, the game will return to its normal price point.

As for the game itself, Rayman Origins, debuted back in 2011 via Ubisoft and Michael Ancel. And as you may remember, it was widely considered one of the best games of the year it released, garnering a Metacritic score of 97 to 92, depending on the platform.

“Play Rayman Origins and discover or rediscover the magical universe and legendary 2D gameplay that captured the hearts of millions of fans… When the Glade of Dreams is overrun by ‘nefurrious’ Darktoons, the Fairy Council hastily invokes Rayman to save the day; but the hero of light isn’t quite all there…To help him, Rayman teams up with his best friend, Globox, and two crafty wizards, the Teensies,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Together, the world’s most hilarious team of heroes will need to restore peace to the Glade, or watch as their beloved home vanishes like a bad dream…”

