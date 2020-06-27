Ubisoft Announces Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy Collectibles Partnership with Funko and Good Smile Company

✖

Ubisoft has several fan-favorite franchises under its umbrella, including Assassin's Creed and the Tom Clancy games, and now fans have all kinds of sweet collectibles to look forward to from those franchises thanks to the new deal they've struck with Funko and Good Smile Company. Ubisoft has signed multi-year partnerships with Funko and Good Smile Company to create their patented collectibles, which include Funko Pop! figures, Nendoroids, and Figmas respectively, and these will start hitting the market in early 2021. Funko will be making Pops based on Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege in North American and Latin America, as well as apparel and accessories (via License Global).

As for Good Smile Company, they will be creating Assassin's Creed Nendoroids, as well as adding the IP to their Figma series of figures from Max Factory, and these will be available worldwide.

“Partnering with both Funko and Good Smile Company allows us to amplify our immersive worlds our fans love in our games and allow them to experience and collect their favorite characters in highly collectible formats that are high-quality, unique and innovative,” says Sarah Buzby, vice president consumer products, Ubisoft.

“Ubisoft has been a trusted company in the gaming industry for over 30 years and they continue to bring authenticity and creativity in every game they publish,” says Takanori Aki, chief executive officer and founder, Good Smile Company. “The formation of this partnership between Ubisoft and Good Smile Company creates new avenues for fans to connect with the games they enjoy and to continue to expand the successes of both organizations. We at Good Smile Company are excited to see this partnership come to fruition.”

This is great news for collectibles fans, as all three of these collectible lines have devoted followings. Pops are known for their trademark art style and recreating characters poses from the source material. Nendoroids have their own unique art style, and while small in stature they still feature a lot of articulation and accessories. Figmas, on the other hand, have a less stylized art style and are full-size figures, featuring extensive articulation but rounding out and hiding many of the joints to create a less toy-like look.

Let us know which characters you want to see first, and as always you can talk all things games and toys by giving me a shout on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.