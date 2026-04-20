New Ghost Recon Game Reportedly Releasing Very Soon

A new Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon game is reportedly releasing soon. In fact, according to a new report, it is the next major release from Ubisoft following the remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, which is reported to release on July 9. We first heard word of a new Ghost Recon game back in January 2025, and at the time, it was relayed that it was set to release in 2026. Then, in July of the same year, Ubisoft confirmed the existence of said game, though it did not confirm any details. In fact, it has yet to formally announce or reveal said game. This is all apparently changing very soon.

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The new report comes from Tom Henderson, one of the most reliable industry insiders and an ultra-prolific source when it comes to Ubisoft, in particular. Henderson does not divulge a release date, but if it’s the next major release following Assassin’s Creed: IV: Black Flag, then it’s releasing sometime after July 9, but not much after. Unfortunately, we can’t narrow down the release date much further because Ubisoft does not have another major project with a release date. Late 2026 or early 2027 seems like a reasonable bet, knowing everything we know, but right now, this is just speculation.

Ghost Recon Fans Have Been Waiting

It’s actually been a while since the last Ghost Recon game, as hardcore fans of the series will painfully know. The first-person military shooter debuted back in 2001, and at one point, it was getting installments like mad. However, it has now been seven years since the last release in the series, 2019’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Why there has been such a large gap, we do not know, but it may have something to do with the poor critical and commercial reception the game had, which was surprising considering how popular its predecessor, 2017’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, was.

What remains to be seen is whether this will be a true Ghost Recon release or the IP repurposed to chase a trend. The battle royale trend has come and gone, but could we see an extraction shooter? There is probably a good chance it will be exactly that, but right now, this is just speculation. What has been reported is a major engine change for the game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.