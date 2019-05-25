New Ubisoft Game May Have Leaked Before E3

A new IP from Ubisoft may have just leaked with evidence of an unannounced game showing up just a few weeks before E3 2019. Assuming the details shown so far are correct, the new game is called “Roller Champions” and has do to with “Skating and a sports ball,” according to the source of the leak. It’s a title that would stand out among Ubisoft’s other big franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and its Tom Clancy games, though the person responsible for the leaks seem to have received enough information to be confident in the details.

Twitter user New_WabiSabi who some in the ResetEra community may recognize as PolarPanda shared images of the supposed Roller Champions game and said they were sent over by an unnamed source. “Very professional shots and artwork from the game” accompanied the image below that showed what’s said to be the Roller Champions logo. The user said they were admittedly hesitant to share the info at first, but the effort put into the images led them to believe the game could be legit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I was very hesitant to share this information. It came from somebody I just met. However, they sent very professional shots and artwork from the game. If it were to be faked, it has a ludicrous amount of work and skill put into it. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) May 25, 2019

Following that initial leak, the same user said they were sent more pictures of Roller Champions by someone with a throwaway account. These supplemental images led them to believe the game is indeed real, and there was also a mention of E3 within the leaked details.

An image from the game was shared after watermarks had been removed to protect the source, but Ubisoft allegedly took down the image by copyrighting it. The user reuploaded it later with an edit which you can see here.

Source removed watermarks. The other images and queue video will be published by a news website. Get in my server for a sneak peek. Gameplay soon pic.twitter.com/6mBAvoTS0C — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) May 25, 2019

The fact that the image was copyrighted seems to suggest Roller Champions is a real property that’ll potentially be revealed during E3, but with Ubisoft not having announced it yet, we’ll have to wait and see if it’ll be among the company’s lineup. Ubisoft’s big event is scheduled to take place on June 10th at 1 p.m. PT and is expected to be viewable through livestreams on Twitch and YouTube.