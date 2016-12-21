Ubisoft Set To Make Changes To Controversial ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ DLC

While downloadable content usually exists to help lengthen a player's adventure in a game, sometimes it can go a different direction than intended. That's exactly what happened earlier this month with Shadow Heritage, the newest DLC for Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

As a whole, the DLC itself was fine, but there was one moment in which players were frustrated by the lack of choice, in which they were put into a relationship they didn't exactly favor.

While Ubisoft did release a statement indicating that they were listening to fans and hoped to make changes to go their way in the future, apparently there was enough backlash for them to apply said changes even sooner.

In a new post on the Ubisoft forums page, the developers confirmed that they would be applying touch-ups to that particular part of the DLC, and as a result, players would be able to have their freedom of choice after all.

Said the company in the post, "After hearing player feedback and discussing within the development team we are making changes to a cutscene and some dialogue in Shadow Heritage to better reflect the nature of the relationship for players selecting a non-romantic storyline. These changes, along with renaming a trophy/achievement, are being made now and will be implemented in an upcoming patch.

"We've also been carefully looking at the next episode, Bloodline, to ensure the paths that players experience mirror the choices they make in game."

There's no word on when this patch will become available, but it shouldn't take too long for it to be applied in-game.

So far, feedback about the patch in the forum has been mostly positive, with a number of thanks. Hopefully this will help the team make, ahem, better choices in the future?

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Don't forget to check out our review to see what we think about the game!

What do you think about this change to the DLC? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!