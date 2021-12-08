Ubisoft Is Giving Everyone a Classic Game for Free

Ubisoft has surprised everybody with a free game, but there is one upfront requirement that may be a problem for many. The free game is available only via PC code, which means if you’re on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, or any other platform that isn’t the PC, you’re out of luck. That said, if you do have a PC, and you don’t mind using the Ubisoft Connect PC client, you can now grab Anno 1404 History Edition for free, however, the download must be completed before December 14, when the game will return to its normal price.

For those that don’t know: Anno 1404 History Edition is a re-release of 2009’s Anno 1404 that includes technical upgrades and the game’s Venice expansion. A city-builder with economic simulation and real-time strategy elements, the game was developed by Related Designs, produced by Blue Byte, and published by Ubisoft. At the time of release, it garnered a very solid 82 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, over on Steam, 82 percent of 1,111 user reviews rate the game positively, giving it a “Very Positive” User Review Rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Relive the captivating gameplay of a true city-building classic with Dawn of Discovery and its Venice expansion in Anno 1404 History Edition,” reads an official blurb of the game. “See the game like never before, updated and optimized to work smoothly on current computers with resolutions of up to 4K, and enjoy all improvements while continuing your existing game with full save compatibility.”

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word why Ubisoft is giving away the game for free, but it does this several times a year. In other words, it’s not a huge surprise the latest free game being given out is from Ubisoft.

For more coverage on all things gaming — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation, and all of the latest deals — click here. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.