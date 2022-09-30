Ubisoft Reveals Project U, Opens Signups for First Test

Ubisoft has (sort of) announced a new game currently titled "Project U" with registrations now open as well for the game's first closed test. While details are limited at this time, it's seen from a site set up for Project U that this thing is a "session-based co-op shooter." The first test that's welcoming registrations now will only be conducted on the PC platform, though it's unclear when, exactly, this closed test will take place.

We say the game has "sort of" been announced by Ubisoft because there is indeed a site live to share a bit more info about the project, but Ubisoft has not yet made any social or blog posts about the topic. The site in question only contains one line about what Project U actually is alongside the some artwork for the game that shows several different characters armed different equipment as they seemingly stand up to a mechanical threat of some sort.

"Codename 'Project U' explores a new concept of session-based co-op shooter, where many players unite to prevail against an overwhelming threat!" a preview of the game reads.

Whatever this game is, it's currently in early development which means it'll be a while now before we actually see the game release. However, it won't be that long until people can play it themselves given that signups for the first closed test are already open. Ubisoft did say that the test will be restricted to certain regions in addition to it already being limited to the PC platform, however. The test will run solely in Western Europe and specifically in Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Italy, so if you're outside of those areas, you'll have to wait for your shot at Project U whenever that opportunity comes around.

For those interested in checking this game out, you can sign up here ahead of the official unveiling of Project U. The minimum PC specs required to play Project U are also listed there so that you can see if your device can handle the game sufficiently or not.