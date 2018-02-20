Ubisoft Provides Starter Tips For Rainbow Six Siege’s Forthcoming Operators

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is about to enter a whole new season of competition, along with a special Operation Chimera event that will introduce additional challenge to the game. With that, there are two new operators entering into the field, and it helps to get to know a little bit more about them.

In the above video, which was posted by Ubisoft, you’ll learn more about Lion and Finka, both of whom provide a number of benefits to the battle – and you know every advantage counts when it comes to taking on your adversaries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both character are rated 2 speed and 2 armor, and each have three primary weapon options available, so you can play to your strengths.

First up, though, is Finka, the Spetsnaz soldier who can enhance her abilities with her Adrenal Surge. When she activates this, her entire team is able to benefit from boosts and buffs. But you’ll want to pay close attention to the borders of your screen. Once it’s full, you can give yourself a health boost, or revive one of your teammates, no matter how far off they are on the map.

On top of that, you’ll also be able to get through barbed wire quicker, and recover quickly from flash band and concussive grenades. Oh, and you have better recoil to boot.

Adrenal surge can be used twice per round, so make sure to utilize it at the best times possible.

Next up is Lion, from the GIGN, as he carries all sorts of stuff in his backpack, and benefits from an indestructible drone in the sky. It can scan the entire map and track down enemies with a real-time full-body outline. He can give attackers quite a bit of edge when the situation calls for it.

The drone does give a notification to both teams once it’s live, so defenders can still keep an eye open for when it’s scanning. (And it takes its time recharging between scans, as you can only use it three times each round.)

You can check out all the strategies in the video above to see how to use these new operators to your strengths. You can try them out whey launch on March 6th.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.