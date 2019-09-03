Ubisoft’s Game Subscription Service Uplay+ Is Now Live

Ubisoft has officially launched its new Uplay+ service which grants access to over 100 games from Ubisoft’s vast library. It’s a service not unlike the Xbox Game Pass program where users pay a recurring fee to access the collection of games including some of its biggest series like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry as well as upcoming games so long as the user maintains their subscription. There’s also a free trial that’s live now if you’re on the fence about the service as well as a list of known issues Ubisoft is working through.

From now until September 30th, users can try out Uplay+ for free to see if they’re up for another subscription service of Ubisoft’s best games. It’s $15 a month if you continue on after the trial, and like other subscriptions, one of the biggest appeals is getting the full versions of new games as they’re released. This means that titles like the upcoming Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Watch Dogs Legion will automatically become unavailable once they’re released. Classic games like Prince of Persia and Beyond Good & Evil will also be included. You’ll be able to download these to your PCs in full which means you won’t have to worry about streaming them to play like other services have offered at times.

While the service is now live as of September 3rd, there are a few issues affecting different parts of the subscription program. Those issues have been catalogued here as Ubisoft works on them and checks off the problems. Two of the most notable issues affecting the service now are that some people are unable to subscribe to the service and nobody can play Anno 1800 for now. The first issue is under investigation and is preventing some people from activating their free trial while the second is an intended effect due to “technical reasons” involving the game.

“Due to technical reasons Anno 1800 will not be available on Uplay+ at the launch of the service,” Ubisoft said about the game. “We are working to make it available for players as soon as possible. We’ll provide a more precise date when we can.”

To find out more about Uplay+ including a full list of games and everything you need to know about subscribing to the service, you can get all of that here.