Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free

One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.

Made by Ubisoft Montreal when Ubisoft was still known as "Ubi Soft," the game was an Xbox exclusive when it was released. And upon release, it garnered a 92 on Metacritic. It's since come to many other platforms, including PC, which is the version that's been made free via the Ubisoft Store. The offer -- which is available until November 30 -- saves you $10 as the game is normally $9.99.

"Infiltrate terrorists' positions, acquire critical intelligence by any means necessary, execute with extreme prejudice, and exit without a trace," reads an official blurb about the game. "You are Sam Fisher, a highly trained secret operative of the NSA's secret arm: Third Echelon. The world balance is in your hands, as cyber terrorism and international tensions are about to explode into WWIII."

In 2022, Wikipedia notes it's "one of the best games ever made," and it's more relevant than it has been in many years because of the Splinter Cell remake/reboot currently in development at Ubisoft.

