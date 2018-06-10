Ubisoft Bringing Trivial Pursuit and Risk To Nintendo Switch

Ubisoft has brought a wide assortment of games to the Nintendo Switch thus far, from original games like Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle to effective ports like Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition. But it’s also been known to bring some great casual games to it, including Uno and Monopoly, both of which have sold quite well.

It shouldn’t be a surprise then that it looks to be bringing a couple more classic board games to the Switch for all players to enjoy. It didn’t officially announce them yet, but we could hear something as soon as this Monday during its pre-E3 press conference.

The games in question are Trivial Pursuit and Risk, both of which seem to be heading to the Nintendo Switch, based on this Korean rating board post. If they do end up being confirmed, they’ll likely go for $19.99 apiece. Not bad for two instant party favorites that you can play with friends on a television or through portable play.

Trivial Pursuit is the classic board game where you answer a variety of trivia questions while attempting to earn “pies” for your piece across the board. There was a game variation released years ago for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 that didn’t do too shabby, though EA wasn’t compelled to stick with the brand.

As for Risk, a lot of fans are familiar with what it is. It’s a classic strategy game where you attempt to dominate other armies with yours, using tactics to try and get the jump on your adversaries. Based on the sheer addiction level of the original game, Risk is sure to be a big hit on the Switch front.

The games are likely to release later this year, as Ubisoft is primed to put them in place for the holiday rush. We should know more about release dates as the week goes on, possibly as soon as Monday.

In the meantime, you should totally check out Ubi’s other games. Monopoly is a blast on the Switch, especially when other friends go to jail (we’re not awful people, honest); and Uno is very cool, complete with custom Rayman and Rabbids decks. Dig in!