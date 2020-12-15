Ubisoft Makes New Game Free for Limited Time

✖

Ubisoft has made yet another game free to download, play, and keep for a limited time via the Uplay store, Ubisoft's proprietary digital PC storefront. The freebie is part of a larger ongoing event dubbed Ubisoft Happy Holidays, which is running from December 14 to December 18. During this window, the French games developer and publisher is giving away free content every day. Yesterday, it gave away some free Assassin's Creed Valhalla reward pack with some digital goodies. Today, it's giving away an entire game, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, for free.

Usually, with freebies like this, there are strings attached. This time is an exception, though there are some caveats. For one, because the free giveaway is limited to the Uplay store, it means the giveaway is also limited to just PC. The game is also available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, but right now, there's no way to grab these versions of the game for free.

The other caveat is it's unclear how long the game is being made free for. In other words, Ubisoft doesn't specify whether or not the game is being made free just for today or if it will be free for the remainder of the event. Whatever the case, once downloaded, it's yours to keep forever as long as you maintain the same account with which you downloaded it with.

🎉 1 free gift per day!

🗓 From December 14 to December 18

🎁 Today's gift: free copy of Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition game on @UbisoftConnect PC

👉 https://t.co/DlFzQzZKx1 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 15, 2020

As for the game itself, it released back in 2018 via Ubisoft Toronto. A sci-fi action-adventure game, Starlink notably contains an optional toys-to-life element and Star Fox content. The latter is limited to the Nintendo Switch version of the game though.

"Lead a group of interstellar pilots dedicated to free the Atlas Star System from Grax and the Forgotten Legion," reads an official pitch of the game. "Start your adventure with 4 Starships, 6 pilots, and 12 weapons – all included."

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here.