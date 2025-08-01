Umamusume: Pretty Derby August 2025 Schedule for New Trainees, Events, & More Revealed

Since its global release, Umamusume: Pretty Derby has captured the attention of longtime gacha fans and newbies alike. Despite a few connection errors and snags along the way, gamers can’t get enough of the horse girl roguelike. In fact, the latest gacha gaming revenue report suggests the game has blown right past Pokemon TCG Pocket’s revenue for the month of July. But now, it’s time to look forward to a brand-new month of live-service gaming content. Today, Cygames has revealed its plans for Umamusume for August 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today marks the end of the current Brand New Friends event in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, as well as the Scout Spotlight for 3-star Mejiiro McQueen and Tokai Teio. Sad as it is to say goodbye to these in-game events, there’s plenty to look forward to in August. The schedule for the month ahead is almost as packed as my trainee’s pre-race regimen, and fans are pretty hyped. Here’s what to look forward to this month, including some new Trainees, Support Cards, and events.

August 2025 Trainee And Support Card Banners for Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Image courtesy of Cygames

In total, we will get four new banners to pull from this month. There will be three events that add new Trainees and Support Cards, and one Trainee-focused event.

Cygames hasn’t officially confirmed which Trainees and Supports will be featured. However, their schedule infographic features images that are likely hints for which Trainees will be featured in the upcoming banners. We’ve noted these hints below, as well.

Here’s when to expect new spotlights in August. All dates are based on UTCG, with banners turning over at 10 PM UTC.

August 3rd – August 13th – New Trainee and Support Card Spotlights, likely featuring Narita Taishin and Fine Motion

– New Trainee and Support Card Spotlights, likely featuring Narita Taishin and Fine Motion August 11th-August 22nd – New Trainee Spotlight, likely featuring Smart Falcon and Super Creek

– New Trainee Spotlight, likely featuring Smart Falcon and Super Creek August 21st – August 31st – New Trainee and Support Card Spotlights, likely featuring Narita Brian

– New Trainee and Support Card Spotlights, likely featuring Narita Brian August 28th-September 10th – New Trainee and Support Card Spotlights, likely featuring Air Grove and Mayano Top Gun

Fans of the anime and those who’ve been paying attention to non-Scoutable characters in Career Mode are feeling pretty hyped for this release schedule.

August 2025 Events for Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Image courtesy of Cygames

Along with new banners, we’ll also get some in-game events with new stories, prizes, and more. Here’s the event schedule for August 2025:

August 7th – August 22nd – CW Celebration Hijack featuring Gold Ship

– CW Celebration Hijack featuring Gold Ship August 17th – August 27th – Champions Meeting Taurus Cup League Event (Tokyo Turf, 2400m Medium Left Spring Race with Firm, Sunny Conditions)

– Champions Meeting Taurus Cup League Event (Tokyo Turf, 2400m Medium Left Spring Race with Firm, Sunny Conditions) August 21st – August 30th – New Legend Races featuring Tokai Teio, Vodka, and Winning Ticket

– New Legend Races featuring Tokai Teio, Vodka, and Winning Ticket August 28th – September 10th – Racing Hearts: Beauty in Bloom Story Event featuring Air Groove and Mayana Top Gun

Hopefully, this slate of events will offer plenty of opportunities for trainers to earn Carats to Scout all those new 3-star Trainees and Support Cards. At any rate, it looks to be another exciting month ahead for Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Are you hoping to pull a particular Trainee or Support Card from this month’s lineup? Let us know in the comments below!