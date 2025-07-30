Umamusume: Pretty Derby Developer Looking Into Ongoing Connectivity Issues

Umamusume: Pretty Derby has surprised everyone with its massive popularity following the global launch of the horse girl gacha game. Between surging up the Steam charts and becoming part of many mobile gamers’ regular rotations, it feels like everyone is talking about Umamusume. But with great popularity comes great pressure on the game servers. Over the last few days, many players have noticed slow connection issues impacting their ability to enjoy the game. Now, Cygames has confirmed it is aware of the server issues and is working on a solution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The connectivity problems seem to have started a few days ago, shortly after the release of new trainee Curren Chan and the new Legend Race event. Whether the update itself caused the issues isn’t yet known. It could simply be that the game’s rising popularity is putting a strain on the servers. Whatever the cause, Umamusume: Pretty Derby is definitely struggling with connectivity issues. This makes for slower load times in various modes as the game pauses to connect. In some cases, the game even throws a connection error code 102, sending players back to the main menu.

I’ve personally noticed that the problem seems worse during peak times, such as in the evenings EDT. During my 6 a.m. check-ins, on the other hand, the connection seems more stable. Now, Cygames is looking into it and should hopefully have a fix for slow connections soon.

Regarding Connection Issues



We are aware that players are having problems connecting to the game servers. We are currently investigating the issue.



We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your patience as we work to resolve this issue.#Umamusume — Umamusume: Pretty Derby (@umamusume_eng) July 30, 2025

Cygames issued a statement via the @umamusume_eng account on X, as well as via in-game messages. There is currently no timeline for when the connectivity issues with Umamusume will be resolved. But at least we know that Cygames does plan to work on the problem and help us all speed through Career Mode more quickly once again, without those loading delays.

Players Hope for Compensation with Ongoing Server Connection Errors

Whether you’re just experiencing slowdowns or full-on connection errors, it’s definitely a frustrating time for those trying to play Umamusume: Pretty Derby right now. Naturally, many players are hoping for compensation once the issue is fixed. Cygames has been fairly generous with in-game gifts since the global launch. In response to the statement regarding the issue, many players are demanding bushels of Carats in exchange for the problems.

GIB CARATS 🥕💎 — Mei 🦊 🤍 08/08 CHIBI DEBUT (@mei_the_fox) July 30, 2025

Though Cygames offered a ton of free Carats initially, more recent gifts have focused on other in-game currencies like Monies and Support Points. That means many gamers (myself included) are struggling with the grind to get enough Carats to pull for new Trainees and Support Cards. With popular new supports like Kitasan Black, along with powerful new trainee Curren Chan, many gamers would love to see another influx of free Carats to tide them over.

As of now, Cygames has not promised any compensation for Umamusume: Pretty Derby connectivity issues. But it is fairly likely we’ll get something for our troubles. Whether it’ll be free Carats for another Scout pull, we’ll have to wait and see.

Have you had connection issues in Umamusume: Pretty Derby lately? Let us know in the comments below!