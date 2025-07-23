Umamusume: Pretty Derby Players Frustrated as Latest Update Breaks the Game

Even seasoned gacha gamers were surprised when horse girl game Umamusume: Pretty Derby topped the charts upon release. But it’s not hard to see why the game is so popular. With an engaging gameplay loop and compelling characters, Umamusume is a unique entry in the gacha gaming space. The developers have also been pretty generous with free gifts to celebrate the launch. But a recent maintenance period offered a smaller compensation than usual, on top of seemingly breaking the game for many players.

Since the global launch of Umamsume: Pretty Derby, Cygames has showered players with free Carats. This is the in-game currency you need to pull characters from the game’s gacha mechanic. So, players definitely want to stock up on Carats to try and scout the best racers available. We all knew the generosity would slow down at some point. After all, a gacha game needs its whales to spend real money to make that free-to-play model work. However, the latest maintenance period isn’t only catching strays due to its low compensation of just 50 carats.

On July 23rd, Umamusume: Pretty Derby had a somewhat unexpected maintenance period of about an hour. During that time, the game wasn’t accessible. Trainers who were mid-activity got locked out of the game. In some cases, this resulted in lost progress. Now that the game is back up and running, Cygames has sent 50 Carats to impacted trainers. This is a bit less than many players expected, but it’s not the main issue with this latest update.

Cygames hasn’t shared exactly what was updated during the recent maintenance period for Umamusume: Pretty Derby. No new events have begun, and there aren’t any new pulls from the Scouts menu, either. However, some gamers have noticed that there are a few new bugs since the maintenance period ended.

In its notice about maintenance, Cygames did note that it anticipated “connectivity issues” as a result of increased user activity. Indeed, some players are reporting issues with logging in to Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Error codes including 100 and 102 are popping up for many gamers, leaving them unable to log in. But even those who are getting into the game are struggling with certain features. In particular, Team Trials looks to be inaccessible for many players.

In the comments on Cygames’ post about the update, many gamers are sharing screenshots of a frozen Team Trials screen in Umamusume. Some players, like the person above, note that their game crashed during the Team Trials when maintenance began. But other players simply say they aren’t able to access this game mode at all since the maintenance period.

This issue seems to be impacting many players, but it’s not universal. I was able to complete a Team Trial in Umamsume: Pretty Derby with no issues at the time I’m writing this. Hopefully, Cygames will iron out whatever is causing this problem for some players soon enough so we can get those Veteran Umamusume back in the game.

For now, there’s no known solution for Error Code 102 or the Team Trials screen freezing. Impacted players can try closing out of the game and relaunching to see if it fixes the problem.