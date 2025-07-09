Umamusume Players Get Free Rewards Due to Game Problems

Umamusume: Pretty Derby is the latest free game to take the Steam charts by storm. This gacha game was originally released for mobile devices in Japan, following the success of the anime series of the same name. The English version of the game finally arrived on Steam in late June, and gamers have been loving the horse girl game ever since. It has achieved a Very Positive rating on Steam and frequently reaches over 45,000 concurrent players on PC alone. But despite the game’s success, there have been a few snags with recent updates.

In Umamasume: Pretty Derby, gamers support their trainees as they train for big, fast-paced races. The game centers on various Umamasume characters, otherworldly beings who are sort of horse/human girl hybrids. Players collect these runners for their teams through the game’s gacha mechanic, using their unique skills and abilities to create the ultimate racing team. You act as their trainer, helping them balance nutrition and physical training to better their chances of taking home the win.

Like most gacha games, Umamasume: Pretty Derby offers frequent live-service updates with new in-game events and drops. The last few updates ran into a couple of snags, resulting in unexpected issues for players. Developer Cygames has already addressed these concerns and, better yet, offered compensation for impacted players.

Umamasume: Pretty Derby Player Compensation for Team Trials Error

Two errors have impacted gamers over the last couple of days. The first issue related to the Team Trials event, causing certain players not to get promoted to Class 2 despite being in the promotion range. This error took place at the end of the first week of the event, around June 30th. To resolve the issue, Cygames has confirmed fixes to ensure correct Team Trial promotions moving forward.

Impacted players will receive a gift distribution “corresponding to the rewards they would have received if correctly promoted.” So while the accolades won’t be restored, the in-game rewards have been. Players who experienced the Team Trials promotion issue should have the following items in the Presents as of July 8th:

25 Carats

500 Friends Points

Umamasume: Pretty Derby Player Compensation for Error Code 100

Racers in Umamasume: Pretty Derby

On July 9th, another issue arose for gamers working on a Career playthrough in Umamasume. Specifically, gamers got an error with the error code 100. This error could also result in career data deletion. Thankfully, the issue was quickly resolved.

Players who were impacted by the Error Code 100 glitch in Umamasume: Pretty Derby have been given a compensation gift, as well. Gamers should see a Toughness 30 gift in their presents, which should roughly compensate for the deleted Careers.

In both cases, Cygames responded to the issues fairly quickly, with frequent updates via the official website. Compensation is only available to impacted players at this time, so those who didn’t run into the glitches aren’t eligible. Both glitches have been resolved, so gamers should be able to enjoy Umamasume: Pretty Derby without running into these problems moving forward.

Umamasume is free to download and play. It is available on PC via Steam and on mobile devices through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.