Umamusume: Pretty Derby Players Have a Ton of Free Gifts to Claim

The latest gacha game to top Steam charts is Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Gamers are impressed with the robust character development in this game, which centers on training your team of Uma Masume racers. Despite some recent bugs, Umamusume: Pretty Derby continues to impress fans. And now, the developers are dishing out some presents to thank players and help them get a leg up for the next competition.

Anime fans and gacha gamers are alrady impressed with Umamusume: Pretty Derby. The game can be a little confusing to get into at first, but that complexity and depth is what keeps gamers coming back for more. Since launch, the game has amassed plenty of positive reviews, and it’s just getting started.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby recently added a new character along with a few new support cards. Naturally, that means fans are hoping to save up for a chance to grab new 3-star trainee Biwa Hayahide, along with the new support cards. To help gamers get to the finish line, developer Cygames has dropped not one, not two, but three different free gifts for players to claim. These rewards are part of the celebration for the English-language launch of the gacha game and are available in the Presents menu in-game.

Heads up, Trainers! We've just sent out the "Way to Go, Rookie! Giveaway Part 1" gift, so keep an eye out!



🎁 Gift Contents:

– Carats ×1,500#Umamusume pic.twitter.com/SX8gFVkfMo — Umamusume: Pretty Derby (@umamusume_eng) July 10, 2025

In addition to these rewards, gamers can currently collect plenty of daily login bonuses in celebration of the English launch. These rewards include Carats, which you’ll need to recruit new trainees from the Scout menu, as well as pull for new Support cards to help your racers suceed. Most login rewards will be automatically redeemed when you login to Umamasume: Pretty Derby each day. The gift rewards, however, need to be claimed, so make sure you don’t forget to grab them before they expire!

How to Claim Umamusume: Pretty Derby Free Rewards for July

There are three different new free rewards for players to snag as of July 11th. The details for each new reward were shared via the official @Umamusume_eng account on X. Here’s what’s on offer and how to claim the rewards.

July Helping Hand Giveaway

30K Support Points

50K Monies

10 Alarm Clocks

10 Pleasing Parfaits

Way to Go, Rookie! Giveaway Part 1

1,500 Carats

URA Final Sneak Peek

SSR Guaranteed Make Debut Ticket

These items, along with any other rewards you haven’t collected, will be available via the Presents icon. This icon appears as a giftbox emblem on the right side of your screen when you’re on the home screen.

Next to the present icon, you will see a number showing how many unclaimed gifts you have. The latest round of gifts expires in about a month, so make sure to click no the Present icon and claim them! From the Presents menu, you’ll need to hit “Claim All” to actually get the rewards added to your inventory.

If you’re new to Umamusume: Pretty Derby, you will still be able to claim these gifts. Just set up your account and play through the tutorial. Then, when you begin your first login session, these and any other previous rewards from the launch celebration will be available in your Presents tab. So, if you’ve been curious about the game, now is a great time to get started with some bonus freebies to help launch your trainees’ careers.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a free-to-play game available on iOS, Android, and PC via Steam. It offers optional in-game purchases.