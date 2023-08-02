Obsidian Flames: New Umbreon and Espeon Promo Cards Unveiled

The release of Pokemon's Obsidian Flames set is just days away, marking The Pokemon Company's third release in the wider Scarlet & Violet set. Thanks to sets released in Japan, the majority of the set has already been revealed; even then, The Pokemon Company International has just unveiled two cards from the set that will be getting their own new promos.

Surprising few, the Umbreon and Espeon cards from Japan's Ruler of the Black Flame set aren't only being added to Obsidian Flames, but they'll also each get a promo variation available at two popular retailers. According to the team at Pokebeach, Gamestop will be releasing an Umbreon promo card while Espeon promos will be available at Best Buy. No matter which promo card you're looking to buy, you'll be required to purchase at least $15 worth of Pokemon-related products to qualify for a promo.

✨Umbreon and Espeon Promo Cards Coming to GameStop and Best Buy!



Beginning August 11th, GameStop will be releasing Umbreon and Best Buy will be releasing Espeon promo cards with purchases $15+



Read more at PokeBeach:https://t.co/7WshBiBAKC#Pokemon #PokemonTCG #Pokemon151 pic.twitter.com/TVqWu4p1tf — Pokemon Deals & News! (@PokemonDealsTCG) August 1, 2023

When does Obsidian Flames release?

Though some prerelease events have already happened, Obsidian Flames is officially set for release on Friday, August 11th.

"Trainers will see Charizard ex as a Darkness type versus its usual Fire type, as well as Tyranitar ex as a Lightning type versus its usual Fighting type or Darkness type. When attacking, type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex will use the same Energy as their usual type; however, they will have a different Weakness that corresponds with their shifted type. These cards will also follow the same rules as normal Pokémon ex – when Knocked Out, the type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex gives up two Prize cards instead of one."

Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames will be available in booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes and special collections. At the time of writing, pre-orders are live here at GameStop. It should also be up here on Amazon soon. Additional retailer links will be added when they go live. The launch is set for August 11th, 2023.



Note that "Trainers will be able to play with Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames digitally via the Pokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices on Aug. 10, 2023. When logging in, the Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames Battle Pass will reward players with a new deck, featuring Darkness-type Charizard ex. Players can also unlock an additional premium deck featuring Toedscruel ex by redeeming Crystals, earned by completing daily quests."