Pokemon Trading Card Game Live's Official Launch Date Revealed

The Pokemon Trading Card Game Live app will officially go live next month. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that the Pokemon Trading Card Game Live app, which is available on both iOS, Android, and macOS and Window devices, will officially launch on June 8th. The app has been in open beta for nearly six months as The Pokemon Company has moved to migrate players off of the existing Pokemon Trading Card Game Online service, which is nearly a decade old. The app will officially go live alongside the upcoming Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved card expansion, which is also due to be released in June.

Additionally, the existing Pokemon Trading Card Game Online service will officially shut down on June 5th. Players can transfer their accounts and card collections from Pokemon Trading Card Game Online to the new app prior to the shutdown. Pokemon Trading Card Game Live contains all the cards from Black & White onwards, with the current cycle of cards available for use in ranked play.

Players who log into the Pokemon Trading Card Game Live app (again, the app is currently available in open beta) ahead of the official launch will receive special customization options, including a coin, card sleeves, and a deck box.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Live was first announced back in 2021 as a much needed update to existing online Pokemon Trading Card Game options. The app is a free-to-play game in which players can either earn booster packs by completing challenges or scan QR codes packaged in with their existing physical booster cards. Pokemon TCG Live also includes multiple gameplay modes and allows players to build decks, compete in ranked or casual play, and battle friends.

You can download Pokemon Trading Card Game Live from the Apple App or Google Play Store or direct from the Pokemon website.