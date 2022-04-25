Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Release Date Potentially Leaks

✖

It looks like the release date for the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which contains both Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, has now leaked. Earlier this year, Naughty Dog and PlayStation released this new remastered bundle for PS5 with the promise that it would be coming to PC sometime later in 2022. And while a formal announcement for the release of the Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC has yet to transpire, one of the biggest marketplaces on the platform seems to have divulged the date ahead of time.

In a blog that was recently posted to the Epic Games Store, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was mentioned to be coming to the storefront on June 20, 2022. Additional details regarding this release weren't given, but the date itself is a bit of an odd one considering that June 20th falls on a Monday. More often than not, new game releases tend to come about on Tuesdays or Fridays in any given week.

It's worth noting that not long after fans began picking up on this release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in the blog post, Epic Games ended up removing the date and assigned a broad "coming soon" window to the title. As such, it's hard to know if this date is legitimate and was just announced early, or if instead, it was purely a mistake on Epic's end. Whatever the truth is, we likely shouldn't have to wait a whole lot longer to find out as PlayStation should reveal the proper release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at some point soon.

Until then, as mentioned before, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection can currently be played on PS5 if you'd like to not wait for the PC launch. You can also check out our own review of the remastered collection right here if you're interested.

Are you going to look to replay these Uncharted games on PC once they do come to the platform? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.