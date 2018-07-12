Nathan Fillion Teases Big ‘Uncharted’ Announcement

Former Firefly star Nathan Fillion has long been the fan choice to play explorer Nathan Drake in a live-action Uncharted movie, and it seems like that smoke may finally become fire. Something Uncharted-related is happening next week, and Fillion is involved.

Could this be the Uncharted movie that everyone has been asking for?

This week, Fillion made a mysterious announcement on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, alluding to a major announcement regarding the future of Uncharted.

The actor posted a photo of popular rapper/singer Drake, alluding to the last name of the video game character. Along with the image, Fillion shared the message, “Sic Parvis Magna. 7/16/18.”

For those who have played the games, that phrase will certainly catch your eye. The Latin saying translates to, “greatness from small beginnings,” and it’s been a pivotal plot point throughout the Uncharted franchise. The ring was initially given to Franchis Drake in the 1500s, and went on to become a major piece of the Drake family history.

On the surface, it’s easy to hypothesize that Fillion has landed the leading role in an Uncharted movie. Given that he looks and acts just like Nathan Drake, fans of the franchise have been pegging him to portray the character in a movie ever since Sony and Naughty Dog launched the first game. When you consider that San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner, it seems like the right time for a big announcement from the folks at Sony.

However, the major problem with that theory is the potential casting of Spider-Man star Tom Holland as a younger version of Nathan Drake. Last year, it was reported that Holland was speaking with Sony about the role and the franchise, though no new updates have emerged since then.

While Fillion’s comment could always be about the potential film, he could also be assisting the franchise in announcing another game, or any number of other possibilities. No matter what, it looks like we’ll be finding out what the big news is on July 16.

