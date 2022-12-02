Uncharted is Getting a Theme Park Ride

The Uncharted series is a bit of a roller coaster... and now it's literally getting a real roller coaster. Uncharted is one of PlayStation's most recognizable and successful franchises out there and is the first to reach a mainstream audience outside of its games. Although the Uncharted series concluded (at least for now) in 2017 with the standalone expansion The Lost Legacy, Sony has been trying to keep the ball rolling. After a decade of development hell, the Uncharted movie was released earlier this year with Spider-Man star Tom Holland in the role of Nathan Drake. It got mixed reactions from fans and critics, but it was a hit at the box office and it seems like there are plans for more films.

However, it seems like Sony is not satisfied with games and movies... it needs more, something to get you closer to the Nathan Drake experience. An Uncharted roller coaster is opening in 2023 at Spain's PortAventura World amusement park. The ride is expected to be about 40 feet high and will be located inside of an interior space, sort of like some of Disney's rides for Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars. It's expected to capture the thrills and sense of adventure that come with the Uncharted franchise and help immerse you in a quest for treasure. We don't know what it looks like quite yet, but it will open in mid-2023. The ride is being done in partnership with Sony Pictures, so this may be based on the film more than the games, but it's unclear if Tom Holland will do any kind of new recordings for Nathan Drake for this ride.

Take a look at our new ride ⬇



Get ready for a unique multidimensional roller coaster 🎢🔝 It drives us crazy 🤯 #UnchartedPortAventura pic.twitter.com/v4tHmUAK7B — PortAventura World UK (@PortAventura_UK) November 30, 2022

Either way, if you love Uncharted, this is a pretty exciting new addition to the franchise. It's a bit odd and uncommon, but at least it fits within the themes of the game. The Uncharted series is known for its grand set pieces, often including dangling Nathan Drake off of high spaces such as airplanes.

