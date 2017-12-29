For Honor Director Has Nothing But High Praise For Uncharted: The Lost Legacy And Its Complexity

When Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was first announced, many were sad to see the end of an era with the first Uncharted title sans Nathan Drake. Those worries and concerns that few had about the next installment were quickly squashed when the game finally released, with outstanding high praise for the two leading characters: Nadine and Chloe.

Many were impressed with the latest Naughty Dog title, but For Honor Director Damien Kieken couldn’t help but to share why exactly he fell in love with this title, and his respect for the “complex” characters it brought to the table. In the most recent PlayStation Blog post, Kieken had this to say:

“The more you play, the more you understand the different nuances that defines her; rough on the outside but way more complex on the inside.”

He wasn’t alone either, Nioh Director Fumihiko Yasuda and Roman Echevarrena from Numantia both had their own little tid-bits to contibute. Yasuda-san had this to say, “Aside from being an extremely cool individual, she felt like a very real person – they weren’t merely depicted as female characters created to serve as eye candy.” While Echevarrenda took it a step farther:

“I was already a fan of Chloe since Uncharted 2 and I was so glad when I heard Naughty Dog had decided to make a spin-off based just on her. After Horizon: Zero Dawn, The Lost Legacy, Hellblade and Battlefront II’s main campaign, it’s good to see that female leads are finally getting the attention they deserve in AAA productions. It’s a bold move, really, and I appreciate the studio for giving us more of Chloe’s adventures.”

If you are interested in seeing what the hype is about, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is available now exclusively on the PlayStation 4. Don’t forget to also check out some of the story in the video below: