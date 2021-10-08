Uncharted Star Tom Holland to Present at The Game Awards

✖

The Game Awards are set to take place in just over a week, and Tom Holland has been announced as one of the presenters for the show. The Uncharted star's presence was announced on Twitter by host Geoff Keighley. At this time, it's unclear whether Holland will be there simply to promote the film, or if this might mean that a trailer or some other announcement will occur during the show. That said, the image of Holland that Keighley used in his Tweet notably features the actor dressed as Nathan Drake. As such, fans of the PlayStation series will likely want to tune-in for the show, just in case!

The Tweet from Geoff Keighley can be found embedded below.

Spoiler Alert: @TomHolland1996 joins us next Thursday as a presenter for #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/JzUufAIIzV — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 1, 2020

Development on the Uncharted movie has been a difficult process. Uncharted was once meant to star Mark Wahlberg in the lead role, but the film suffered from multiple delays and a revolving door of directors. Now, Wahlberg is set to appear as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, alongside Tom Holland. Holland is playing a much younger take on Nathan Drake, but that could prove beneficial to Sony, should the film spawn a franchise.

While the Uncharted video game series has performed quite well over the years, it has yet to truly become a household name for Sony. A blockbuster film could change that, and Sony clearly has a lot of faith in Holland following the success of the most recent Spider-Man films. It remains to be seen whether or not the actor will be able to truly bring Nathan Drake to life on the big screen, but there seems to be a lot of interest around the adaptation, regardless!

The Uncharted movie is currently set to release on July 16, 2021. It might be a bit too early for a trailer for the film to debut, but it's entirely possible that a short teaser could appear during the broadcast. Fans will just have to watch next week to find out! The Game Awards will take place on Thursday December 10th, at 6 p.m. CT.

Are you looking forward to The Game Awards this year? What do you think of the Uncharted movie thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!