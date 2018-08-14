Undertale For Nintendo Switch Coming Next Month, Collector’s Edition Confirmed

Some Undertale fans have been wondering when their favorite indie game would be making its debut on Nintendo Switch. An earlier report suggested that it would arrive in September, and now we can finally say that’s officially happening.

Although an exact release date wasn’t given yet, game creator Toby Fox has confirmed that the game will indeed arrive for Switch next month, set to debut digitally through the eShop. But for those of you that prefer a more intimate physical edition, don’t worry. You can get that as well.

Fangamer has begun taking pre-orders for a collector’s edition of Undertale, which will come out around the same time as the physical one. It’s going for $69 and includes the following extras, as you can see from the shot below:

Physical copy of Undertale for the Nintendo Switch

Heart-shaped music box locket made of 14kgold-plated brass

A 24-page story booklet illustrated by Temmie Cheng

The complete Undertale 2-disc soundtrack,

An Undertale sheet music booklet with six songs and annotations by Toby Fox

A sturdy matchbox-style collector’s box.

Considering how well physical versions of Undertale have sold in the past, this one is likely to sell out very fast. So you might want to jump and get in your orders now.

A general price of the game hasn’t been given just yet, but it’s likely to be around $14.99, the same price it currently sells for on other platforms.

Never heard of Undertale? Well, you’re in for something spectacular. Here’s the game’s official description!

The PC classic UNDERTALE comes to PlayStation®4! Explore a rich RPG world full of strange and delightful characters where violence isn’t the only answer. Dance with a slime…pet a dog…whisper your favorite secret to a knight…or ignore all of that and rain destruction upon your foes. The choices are yours—but are you determined enough to prevail?

Features:

Killing is unnecessary: negotiate out of danger using the unique battle system.

Time your attacks for extra damage, then dodge enemy attacks in a style reminiscent of top-down shooters.

Original art and soundtrack brimming with personality.

Soulful, character-rich story with an emphasis on humor.

We can’t wait to get our hands on this one. We’ll let you know once a final release date is confirmed!