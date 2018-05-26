Unforeseen Incidents Is A Gorgeous Adventure Game About A Tale of Small-Town Conspiracy

Unforeseen Incidents initially caught me eye with its gorgeous, hand-painted world and its impressive voice-acting in the face of its independent scope. Ever since, I’ve been following the game closely.

This week it released onto PC, Mac, and Linux, and unsurprisingly it has been greeted with critical acclaim, with many calling it one of the best adventure titles in years.

In addition to the game’s obviously impressive art design and voice acting, critics have lauded it for its writing, characters, and the classic mystery tale it weaves. Oh, and of course there’s also been praise for its puzzle design, which is to be expected with any great adventure game.

So, if you’re an adventure game fan with $20 USD to spare, then I highly recommend checking Unforeseen Incidents out. Good adventure games are rare these days, let alone great ones.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview from the Germany-based developer — Backwoods Entertainment — itself:

Unforeseen Incidents is a classical style interactive mystery set in a beautifully hand-painted world. When small-town handyman Harper Pendrell meets a dying woman in the street, he unwittingly stumbles into a diabolical conspiracy – a mystery only he can solve. An unknown disease is spreading across the country, and between them a scientist, a reporter and a reclusive artist hold the key to stopping it. A perilous journey awaits, and every step brings Harper closer to a cabal of dangerous fanatics. Before he knows it, he finds himself in a fight for the future of humankind armed only with his trusty multi-tool.

Can Harper find the courage to expose the truth and prevent an epidemic, even if it means succumbing to contagion himself? Join Harper and experience a challenging investigation, smart dialog and a rich cast of characters in this thrilling new adventure game from Backwoods Entertainment and Application Systems Heidelberg.

Features

Uncover and solve the dark mysteries behind the ongoing catastrophe and try and save the human race!

Explore plenty of intriguing locations with challenging puzzles

Listen to an elaborately arranged soundtrack and full English or German voice acting

Enjoy a classical style mystery adventure game

Behold beautiful, lovingly hand-painted 2D graphics with over 60 backgrounds