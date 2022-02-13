Until Dawn Remake Potentially in the Works

A remake of Until Dawn, which is the narrative-driven horror game that released on PlayStation 4 in 2015, could now be in the works. In recent years, developer Supermassive Games has continued to make other horror titles in the same vein as Until Dawn with its The Dark Pictures series. And while work on The Dark Pictures is still going to continue well into the future, it sounds like Supermassive could now be looking to revive Until Dawn in some capacity as well.

News of this potential Until Dawn remake comes from AccountNGT on Twitter, which has previously had a number of inside scoops related to upcoming games. Although details were sparse, a new tweet from the account today suggested Supermassive is looking to return to the title in a new capacity at some point in the future. “From what I’ve heard from several separate sources, in addition to their new games, Supermassive Games is reportedly working on a remake of Until Dawn for some time that will be coming to current-gen consoles,” the tweet read. “I will try to find out more about this potential project.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/accngt/status/1492870898168258568?t=uod4MYxKnUwwzR1GHI97qw&s=19

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this report is that it claims the remake of Until Dawn could be “coming to current-gen consoles.” As a whole, the Until Dawn IP is something that is still owned by Sony, which is why the game was only ever released on PS4 in the first place. If a remake of the title were to come to other platforms, it would be a very intriguing move for a variety of reasons. Then again, PlayStation has shown in recent years, specifically in regard to the PC platform, that it’s interested in bringing games to other locales more so than it has been in the past. As such, perhaps the arrival of Until Dawn on Xbox, PC, or even Nintendo Switch could be possible.

What do you think about Until Dawn potentially getting a remake? Is that something you would look to play for yourself if it did release? Let me know your own thoughts about this report either down in the comments or you can hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.