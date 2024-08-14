Until Dawn Remaster Gets Release Date on PS5 and PC

It’s been several months since Until Dawn was announced for PlayStation 5 and PC, and fans have been eagerly awaiting a release date announcement ever since. This morning, PlayStation confirmed that the PS4 remaster will be arriving on October 4th, which means the horror game will be arriving in time for Halloween. While that release date alone would be newsworthy, PlayStation also outlined some of the new additions players can expect to see. Overhauled visuals were always a guarantee, but developer Ballistic Moon is also making some adjustments to the story, as well as the controls and camera.

There had been speculation that we might see new story content in Until Dawn, and that was confirmed today, with some changes revealed for the game’s prologue. In a PlayStation Blog post, creative director Neil McEwan states that more time is being devoted to the Washington family, “to explore their close family bond and get to know them a little better.” That does make sense, as it will give players a bit more context for the rest of the game’s events. The developers will also further develop the context behind the prank that starts out the game’s events, in an attempt to give the prologue more “emotional impact.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new content also centers around new collectibles. The PS4 version of Until Dawn featured totems to find, and Ballistic Moon has relocated them, so players can seek them out once again. However, the developer has also added a new collectible called Hunger Totems, which will feature “a different kind of vision to the others.” Players can also expect “new interactions and small new areas that hold them” which are meant to provide “extra context and detail to the world.” However, McEwan was careful to note that the team is “committed to keeping the original narrative intact.”

It remains to be seen how diehard fans will feel about these adjustments, but hopefully they’ll result in an experience that remains faithful, while offering enough new to convince players to experience the game a second time. With an Until Dawn movie currently in development, this could also be the perfect opportunity for new audiences to see what the game has to offer. Luckily, we don’t have much longer to wait! Pre-orders for the game will go live on August 21st.

Did you play Until Dawn on PS4? Are you planning to check out the remaster this October? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!