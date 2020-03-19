Untitled Goose Game Wins Game of the Year at Game Developers Choice Awards

If there’s one game that surprised just about everyone last year, it was Untitled Goose Game. Developed by House House and published by Panic, the game quickly proved to be a smash hit with audiences, selling more than 1 million copies last year alone, and earning a spot on Comicbook.com’s Games of the Year list. Tonight, the game received yet another accolade by taking home the Game of the Year award at the Game Developers Choice Awards! While Game Developers Conferencehas been indefinitely postponed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards ceremony was held instead as a livestream on Twitch.

Untitled Goose Game’s win looks all the more impressive considering its competition. The Best of the Year category’s other nominees included Death Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Outer Wilds, and Control. That latter game might be the show’s biggest winner, however. While Untitled Goose Game took home the evening’s highest honor, Remedy Entertainment’s Control took home three awards in total, including Best Audio, Best Technology, and Best Visual Art.

That said, it truly is amazing to not only see Untitled Goose Game nominated alongside such major AAA titles, but to actually win the Game of the Year award. The win truly does speak to the way indie developers have changed the video game industry in a major way. There will always be a market for big budget games, but the success of Untitled Goose Game is a testament to the video game industry’s willingness to embrace new and different ideas.

For the uninitiated, Untitled Goose Game, puts players in the role of a goose causing trouble in a small town. Throughout the game, players are tasked with completing minor tasks meant to irritate and befuddle the townspeople. Though it might not look like the kind of game that would prove to be a big success, Untitled Goose Game‘s simplicity really set it apart from other titles on the market. There are no deaths in the game, and the muted colors and mellow music make for a relaxed atmosphere. Considering how few games actually allow for these types of experiences, it’s easy to see how Untitled Goose Game has become such a critical and commercial darling.

