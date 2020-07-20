Untitled Goose Game Is Getting a Physical Release

Untitled Goose Game, the indie darling from Panic, Inc. and House House, is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 from iam8bit. It will release at retailers on September 29th. Those who purchase the title will receive a fold-out map of the game's town, a "No Goose" sticker, and a Plaza "catalog" featuring items from the game. The standard edition can be pre-ordered right here. In addition to the standard edition, a "Lovely Edition" will be available, as well. The Switch's Lovely Edition will have a standard case but will feature eco-friendly shrink-wrap and 100% recyclable pack-ins. The PS4 version will come in a package made from 100% post-consumer materials with non-toxic inks. These versions can be found at the link in the Tweet below.

In addition to the physical release for the game, iam8bit is also offering a vinyl release for Untitled Goose Game's soundtrack. In keeping with the eco-friendly theme, the album is made from reclaimed vinyl, and the jacket is also made out of recycled material. To offset the energy being used to make the album, a donation is being made to the Carbon Fund.

Considering some of the waste that takes place around the video game industry, it's really impressive to see iam8bit and its partners finding innovative ways to cut back on waste! Gamers that tend to avoid physical releases for the purpose of supporting the planet might be more inclined to look into iam8bit's offerings, as a result.

Untitled Goose Game released last September. Since then, the game has sold millions of copies, and received rave reviews. The title even earned a place on ComicBook.com's Games of the Year list for 2019. In the game, players take on the role of a mischievous goose as they try to cause trouble for the people in town.

Untitled Goose Game is currently available digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can find the rest of our coverage of the game right here.

