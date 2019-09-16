Untitled Goose Game Creators Stress That the Game Has No Title

There’s a new game coming out this month that’s an “Untitled Goose Game” where you get to play as a troublesome goose and cause everyone else to have a bad day. Contrary to what some people will think and what’s been said in the past, developer House House would like everyone to know that the game does not have an official title. Call it an Untitled Goose Game all you want, but calling it that as if that’s its title would be incorrect, according to the creators.

The reassertion that the game doesn’t have a title was made on Twitter as a fun way to promote what’s already looking like a charming game about being a problematic goose. House House shared an image on Twitter that showed a mashup of all kinds of posts ranging from Twitter Moments to comments in forums and articles that proclaimed the game was officially, finally, 100% called Untitled Goose Game. House House was prepared to set the record straight.

Attn: we’ve seen a lot of people posting about the game’s “official title”. Please keep in mind that this game is untitled. It’s an Untitled Goose Game. No title. pic.twitter.com/Txv7fH1paB — House House (@house_house_) September 12, 2019

If you haven’t been following the chronicles of House House’s Untitled Goose Game, you can check out the trailer at the top to give an idea of what you’ll have to accomplish as a goose. Some pre-alpha gameplay from 2017 showed that you’ll have a list of things to accomplish such as sneaking into a garden in this game that House House described as a “slapstick-stealth-sandbox.”

“Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village,” House House’s description of the game reads. “Make your way around town, from back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.”

For anyone who’s planning on getting this Untitled Goose Game, you can do so this month when it releases for the Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store. It’ll be $19.99, but those who buy it at launch will get a discount, according to the developer.

One thing to note: the game is currently listed on the Nintendo eShop at its full price of $19.99 USD — the discounted launch price (of $14.99) will go live when the game launches, and will be discounted in all regions. — House House (@house_house_) September 13, 2019

House House’s Untitled Goose Game releases for the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms on September 20th.