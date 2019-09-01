Untitled Goose Game Release Date Revealed

Ever since it was initially revealed, Untitled Goose Game from House House and Panic has been on the radar of many people. After all, who doesn’t want to be an angry goose who goes around essentially torturing the residents of a village? That said, it has been unknown as to when this game would be made available for the masses to enjoy and act out their goose-related fantasies. That is, of course, until now as the developers have released a new trailer that not only shows off a bit of the game, but also reveals its release date.

Luckily, those who have been counting down the days until the release of Untitled Goose Game won’t have to count much longer as the title will be arriving later this month. That’s right, less than three weeks remain before players will be able to jump into the role of a goose and do all sorts of goose things, including playing pranks on the village’s residents, steal their hats, honk a lot, and so much more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who don’t know what to expect during their goose adventures, here’s a bit more on the upcoming game and a few of its key features:

“It’s a lovely day in the village, and you are a horrible goose. Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.”

Key Features

A horrible goose (that’s you)

A town full of people just trying to get on with their day (you hate them)

A dedicated honk button (!!!)

Untitled Goose Game will officially be released on September 20th for Nintendo Switch via the eShop as well as PC and Mac via the Epic Games Store.

What do you think about all of this? Are you ready to go on an adventure unlike any other in Untitled Goose Game? What do you believe is going to be your favorite part of the overall experience? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!