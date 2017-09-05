Upcoming “CODumentary” Will Cover The History Of The Call Of Duty Series

The Call of Duty franchise has come a long way over the last 15 years, and is likely to continue thriving once Call of Duty: WWII drops on November 3rd. Now, the folks at Devolver Digital Films are looking to celebrate its legacy with a forthcoming documentary called CODumentary.

The 93-minute feature documentary, created by Jonathan Beales of the UK, "explores how the video game Call of Duty grew into one of the biggest global entertainment franchise blockbusters of all time," according to the product description. It's set to release worldwide on the Steam Store and through Amazon VOD on September 19th, with releases to follow on iTunes, Google Play, PlayStation, Xbox and other platforms.

Here's more from the documentary's description:

"The documentary details how Call of Duty, created in 2003 by Infinity Ward, faced strong competition in its early days from a host of similar high quality WWII games yet managed to rise to the top and sustain its position with a growing global fan base.



Critically acclaimed by both fans and media, the release of Modern Warfare in 2007 took the multi-player competitive element to a whole new level through a fast action innovative game-play design structure.



Filmed across North America, the UK & Europe including the D-Day beaches, the story in CODumentary is told by developers, fans, professional players and numerous games experts, who describe in rich detail what makes the game so special and why it's been so successful from launch to the present day. Jonathan Beales is an industry professional with over 31 years experience in video games media & marketing spanning print, radio, web and television."

"One of the biggest challenges making the film was encapsulating a 15 year timeline into 93 minutes," says producer Jonathan Beales. "I was very fortunate to work with a lot of great people whose input and contribution really helped make this happen. It's a rich story of evolution told through the eyes of games developers, fans, industry experts and professional players. It's a big documentary and we wanted to put the fans first so took the opportunity to host two full screenings at DreamHack Atlanta that were a big success.

"It's been a great 5-year journey and though documentary is centered on video games, the story is always about the human input and endeavor involved. The rich experiences of developing games, playing them or waiting in line to buy them will always remain center stage."

We certainly wish Beales and Devolver Digital Films the best of luck on the documentary. We can't wait to see it! You can check out the trailer above.