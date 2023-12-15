Valheim Holiday Update Patch Notes Revealed

Valheim has been a massive success since it was released into early access in 2021. The survival sandbox game from Iron Gate Studios has slowly been working toward its 1.0 version, and the team is currently putting together the final few touches on the next biome. While Ashlands isn't quite ready for primetime just yet, the developers didn't want to leave players with nothing to do during this holiday season. To that end, Iron Gate has released a brand-new patch for Valheim that includes several bug fixes and two highly requested features.

Potentially the most important addition in the new patch is that players will notice seasonal items finally switching based on the date. That means you'll see the Yuletide items available now that we're in the thick of that season. Automating this should make it much easier for players to know what's available each time they hop into the game. On top of that, Valheim will now support keyboard and mouse on Xbox, giving you the option to play Valheim however you want. Iron Gate has also revamped the settings menu to make everything a bit more intuitive as you're getting around the menus.

Below, you'll find a full list of patch notes for the new update. Valheim is available now on Xbox and PC platforms.

Valheim Winter Update Patch Notes

And here is the latest #Valheim patch! Featuring the seasonal content and the Xbox keyboard & mouse support, for everyone! ❄️ https://t.co/uX4r36T8FF pic.twitter.com/ecuzoVSWnG — Valheim 🌟 (@Valheimgame) December 14, 2023

Fixes & Improvements:

* Fixed blurry item counters in inventory

* Fixed issue where player profile link in Player List would open multiple times

* Fixed problem where text "None" was hard coded in the build HUD to instead use localized string

* Enabled auto-size on BuildHUD amount text objects as they need to be sized down for some translations to fit

* Alleviated issue with music stuttering when playing with low FPS

* Added automatic toggling of seasonal items

* Fixed issue where the skill value UI text wouldn't update properly for bonus levels

* Added proper support for IME-input

* Added NumPad support for the Hotbar

* Fixed bug where key hints wouldn't display correctly on non-QWERTY keyboard layouts

* Implemented a system to detect low local disk space when saving

* Fixed an issue where admins couldn't kick players via the player list UI on dedicated servers

* Tweaked boss-spawning to prevent bosses from getting stuck

* Fixed an issue where signs would be flashing with anti-aliasing on

* Fixed a bug that could cause boats to take damage due to low FPS

* Fixed bug where D-pad input was unresponsive in menus on Steam Deck

* Localization updated

Settings Menu Revamped:

* Split "Controls" tab into two: "Controller" and "Keyboard & Mouse"

* New tabs "Gameplay" and "Accessibility" for PC and Linux version with according settings

* Some settings can be found on multiple tabs so they can be found more easily

* Reordered some settings into other tabs

* Tool-tips for some settings to clarify their functionality

* Predefined graphic modes for PC and Linux: "Performance", "Quality", "Balanced" and "Very low"

* Added a "Keyboard & Mouse" tab for Xbox

* More graphic customization for Xbox versions

* Separate settings to invert the camera for controller and mouse

* Fixed overlapping of controller button labels

Xbox:

* Added Keyboard/Mouse support for Xbox