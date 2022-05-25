Valheim Teases New Mistlands Update Content

✖

Valheim developer Iron Gate Studio has shared some new information about the upcoming and much-anticipated Mistlands update. While still set to release at some point this year, the Mistlands update has been a major one that the developers have been teasing out with looks at concept art and more for some time. The latest update from the team at Iron Gate Studio provides some information on crafting as well as new... fungi. Yes, mushrooms.

"This month we'd like to share with you a piece of concept art of a new crafting station which you will need to craft many of the Mistlands tier weapons," the update from the developer reads in part. "After all, a regular forge can only get you so far, and to battle what you'll find in the Mistlands you'll need something with…a little extra." You can check out what the concept art for the new crafting station in the Mistlands update for yourself embedded below:

The regular old #Valheim forge won’t be enough in the Mistlands! 🔨😮 Read more in this month’s Steam blog:https://t.co/YGifGc0TkF pic.twitter.com/Vi06rAQfsQ — Valheim (@Valheimgame) May 25, 2022

In addition to the crafting station concept art, Iron Gate Studio also revealed that there will be "a couple of Mistlands variants" in regards to mushrooms when the update does launch. That said, the developer did not provide any indication as to what sort of recipes they might be used in, but there will be at least two new mushrooms to find and use. One has a thin white stalk with pointed green, blue, and purple caps in a gradient while the other has a thicker, almost veiny yellow-orange cap that fans out. It kind of resembles the body of some kind of sea creature but growing out of the ground.

As noted above, it would seem that Valheim's Mistlands update will release at some point this year. Valheim is currently available in Early Access on PC via Steam for $19.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Viking PC video game right here.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming Mistlands update? Have you been playing Valheim lately or are you waiting for the big update to release first? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!