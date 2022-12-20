Valheim Mistlands Update Improves Certain Items, Patch Notes Revealed
Valheim got another of its ongoing Mistlands updates this week with this latest one including some helpful adjustments for a couple of different weapons and other resources in the game. Exact values weren't shared, but we can see that a few changes are clear improvements for certain items such as increased durability for Mistlands armors. This same update also reduced the overall impact Valheim will have on one's system by optimizing different assets.
The patch notes are divided into just two main categories: one for the notable changes and another for general fixes, so they're pretty easy to digest. You can find the patch notes in question below with the item changes listed towards the top and the fixes (including the optimizations) towards the bottom.
Balancing & Tweaks
- Mistlands armour and shield recipes rebalanced and durability increased
- Staffs have rebalanced recipes and stats
- Ballista tweaks (Increased fire rate, sound effects added when shooting and losing sight of targets, tweaked targeting behaviour)
- Ballista ammo recipes made cheaper
- Mistlands Seeker event tweaked (It will no longer trigger in Meadows, Swamps, Mountains or Ocean. It will no longer spawn Seeker Soldiers and the amount of Seekers & Broods has been rebalanced)
- Seeker AI tweaks (They should now circulate a bit and not be on the player constantly to give them some time to catch their breath)
- Seeker Soldier and Gjall spawn rate tweaked (Was spawning quite frequently earlier. It's now much similar to Troll spawns in Black Forest)
- Comfort from different carpets no longer stacks
- Gjall will now only shoot 1 projectile at a time instead of 2
- Hare running speed slightly decreased
- Tetra bait uses Fenring trophy instead of Ulv trophy
- Fish in mountain caves will respawn correctly, and small additional lake added
- Tuna also always takes ocean bait since it is in ocean as well
Fixes & Improvements
- Stutter fix when walking left with hoe or hammer equipped
- Fixed animation issues on dual knives idle and block idle
- Fixed a lighting issue with fog in black forest
- Fixed an error while viewing a character in the main menu that has a fish in its inventory
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Mistlands boss to escape (Sorry, Your Grace)
- Spawned skeletons will unsummon correctly after rejoining a network game
- Find console command shows absolute position rather than offset
- Mating hens no longer sound like boars
- Correct effects will now be shown when placing marble bench and table
- Music will fade out correctly for dungeons and locations when continuous music is turned off
- Some locations that had looping music will now only be played once
- Various networking changes to solve connectivity issues when using crossplay
- Sounds, music, animations and textures have been optimised to save around 485 Mb of RAM and to decrease the download size of Valheim by approximately 420 Mb