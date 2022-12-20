Valheim Mistlands Update Improves Certain Items, Patch Notes Revealed

Valheim got another of its ongoing Mistlands updates this week with this latest one including some helpful adjustments for a couple of different weapons and other resources in the game. Exact values weren't shared, but we can see that a few changes are clear improvements for certain items such as increased durability for Mistlands armors. This same update also reduced the overall impact Valheim will have on one's system by optimizing different assets.

The patch notes are divided into just two main categories: one for the notable changes and another for general fixes, so they're pretty easy to digest. You can find the patch notes in question below with the item changes listed towards the top and the fixes (including the optimizations) towards the bottom.

Balancing & Tweaks

Mistlands armour and shield recipes rebalanced and durability increased

Staffs have rebalanced recipes and stats

Ballista tweaks (Increased fire rate, sound effects added when shooting and losing sight of targets, tweaked targeting behaviour)

Ballista ammo recipes made cheaper

Mistlands Seeker event tweaked (It will no longer trigger in Meadows, Swamps, Mountains or Ocean. It will no longer spawn Seeker Soldiers and the amount of Seekers & Broods has been rebalanced)

Seeker AI tweaks (They should now circulate a bit and not be on the player constantly to give them some time to catch their breath)

Seeker Soldier and Gjall spawn rate tweaked (Was spawning quite frequently earlier. It's now much similar to Troll spawns in Black Forest)

Comfort from different carpets no longer stacks

Gjall will now only shoot 1 projectile at a time instead of 2

Hare running speed slightly decreased

Tetra bait uses Fenring trophy instead of Ulv trophy

Fish in mountain caves will respawn correctly, and small additional lake added

Tuna also always takes ocean bait since it is in ocean as well

Fixes & Improvements