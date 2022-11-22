Valheim Update Finally Lets Players Try New Mistlands Content, Patch Notes Revealed

After multiple Valheim teases to show off new Mistlands content over time, developer Iron Gate Studio has finally brought the Mistlands to the game's test servers for players to try out. Iron Gate announced this week the addition of Mistlands content in an update meant to work out needed balance changes and bugfixes by allowing players to preview the content ahead of its official release. Alongside that update came two different sets of patch notes: one for those who just want the highlights and one for those who want to know everything there is to know about the update and aren't afraid of spoilers.

As those who've been around Valheim and its test servers will know, things might not always work as intended there, but even if something breaks, this is at least a chance to try out the Mistlands. Iron Gate also warned players that in some cases, it may be easier to start anew if you want to test out the Mistlands rather than continuing on in a world you've done a lot in already. As is the case with past previews, mods aren't advised either given that this is new, non-compatible content.

"An important thing to note is that the Mistlands biome will only generate in areas you have not yet discovered," Iron Gate said about the Mistlands content. "Therefore, if you have explored a lot of your world, you might be better off starting a new one in order to actually be able to travel to the Mistlands. As per usual, mods will also most likely cause the game not to launch, as they are only compatible with the Live version of the game. If you have mods, you will either need to remove them or wait for the mod to be updated before you can play."

The abbreviated patch notes can be found below to protect people from spoilers. If you want to see the full rundown, you've got that here.

New Content

New biome – Mistlands

New mechanics

9 new creatures + Mistlands boss

More than 20 new crafting materials

2 new crafting stations, 3 crafting station extensions, and 3 other resource/crafting constructions

15 new food items

3 new potions

More than 25 new craftable items (weapons, armours & tools) More than 35 new building/furniture pieces for building, decorating and defending your base

New type of dungeon

New lore stones

New dreams

New music

Miscellaneous

Fishing update

12 new emotes

9 new hairstyles and 7 new beard styles

Fixes & Improvements