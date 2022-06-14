Valheim Announced for Xbox Consoles and Game Pass

✖

The popular Viking survival video game Valheim is officially coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass, developer Iron Gate Studio and publisher Coffe Stain announced today. While it currently remains in Early Access on PC via Steam, the title is set to arrive on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023.

In addition to the console announcement, Valheim is also set to join Xbox's PC Game Pass and arrive on PC via Microsoft Store in Fall 2022. All versions of the title will feature full crossplay at launch, according to the announcement. Developers Piktiv and Fishlabs are specifically porting Valheim to Xbox and the Microsoft Store, allowing Iron Gate Studio to continue working on Valheim proper and the upcoming major Mistlands update.

It’s finally happening! #Valheim is coming to Microsoft Store and #Xbox, and there will be full crossplay support, including with Steam! 🎮🎉https://t.co/Pw5Ne4gkxH pic.twitter.com/j5z4XeuQHo — Valheim (@Valheimgame) June 14, 2022

"We're beyond delighted to see the world of Valheim and our amazing community open up to even more people, and let our PC Vikings team up with their console shield brothers and sisters in the near future," said Henrik Törnqvist, co-founder of Iron Gate Studio, as part of the announcement. "None of this would be possible without the incredible teams at Piktiv and Fishlabs who are continuing to work tirelessly on the Microsoft Store and Xbox ports, enabling us to focus on the Mistlands update and our exciting journey through Early Access."

"Since its launch we've wanted to make Valheim as accessible to as many people as possible – regardless of what platform they're playing on – and it's so satisfying to see everyone's hard work come to fruition with these Microsoft and Xbox announcements," added Albert Säfström, VP of Publishing at Coffee Stain, as part of the same announcement. "With Piktiv and Fishlabs supporting these efforts, and the Iron Gate team steaming ahead with our next major update this year, we're so excited to open the gates of Valheim to PC Game Pass users soon, as well as Xbox players for the first time in 2023."

As noted above, Valheim is set to launch for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023. It will also come to Xbox Game Pass for PC and Microsoft Store in Fall 2022. More broadly, Valheim is currently available in Early Access on PC via Steam for $19.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Viking PC video game right here.

